Kazakhstan considers implementing luxury tax

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Kazakhstan plans to introduce the luxury tax in 2024, Erulan Jamaubaev, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

According to the minister, the draft legislation will be completed before September 2023.

Jamaubaev expressed hope that the draft legislation will be adopted before the end of 2023 and the new Tax Code will enter into force on January 1, 2024.

“From January 1, 2024, we will have a new Tax Code, which will include the new measure. We have to work out the details first, including the president’s tasks,” the minister added.

According to the government plans, the luxury tax will be applied to the items of immense price, including sport cars, expensive real estate, yachts, private jets and other possessions.