Astana to host CIS ministerial conference next year - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Astana will host a ministerial conference on finding a common approach to the food security issues in 2023, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

The statement was made in the framework of the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Russia’s Saint-Petersburg.

Tokayev noted that it is necessary to strengthen cooperation on food security issues.

“I would like to draw attention to the creation of favorable conditions for trade. We believe that it is essential to work on the elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers and the prevention of protectionism,” Tokayev concluded.

The informal CIS summit will conclude on December 27.