Kazakhstan ratifies significant international agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Kazakhstan ratified an agreement with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in the areas of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations, Trend reports, citing the press service of the president of Kazakhstan (Akorda).

In addition, the document regulates issues on requesting assistance and prompt response to it, simplified border crossing by rescue units and the conditions for their stay in the territories of the states of the parties, import and export of life-saving equipment and equipment in emergency situations.

The agreements include the possibility to train specialists in the field of civil protection in educational institutions of the parties.

The agreement between the sides comes after the leaders of the three Central Asian nations highlighted the importance of formulating a unified crisis response approach.