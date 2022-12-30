Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan launch joint construction of solar plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan launched the construction of a joint solar power production enterprise on Issyk Kul lake, worth around $35 million, Trend reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

In total, the parties plan to build several solar stations in Kyrgyzstan with a total capacity of 300 MW.

The agreement on the construction of a solar plant was signed between Kazakhstan’s "TGS-Energy" investment company and TazaEnergy, a subsidiary of Kyrgyz "National Energy Holding Company" OJSC.

Some 80 ha of land in the Toru-Aygyr village will be allocated for the project. The sides plan to complete the construction by December 2023.

The solar plant is expected to remain in service for 25 years and will supply around 90 million kW/hour per annum.