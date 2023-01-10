Kazakhstan eyes subsidizing regional airports under new transport legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. As a measure to support regional airports, the Kazakh government intends to subsidize the operations of the said establishments with the goal of assisting their growth, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Allocation of subsidies is expected to retain the workforce and important infrastructure active, as well as stimulate the transit potential of Kazakhstan’s regions.

The move comes as a part of the legislation on the issues of transport.

In the framework of the legislation, air transport companies will have to pay a fine equaling 3 percent of the tariff for the delay of passenger flights.

Airport operating companies will have to submit a development plan outlining future infrastructure development plans.

Meanwhile, air passenger transportation companies received the right to create a “passenger black list”, which would enable them to deny the services for one year on the basis of the court decision.