Kazakhstan sends extra manpower to assist Türkiye in post-quake efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Kazakhstan is sending additional 60 rescuers to assist Turkish population suffering from the aftermath of a series of devastating earthquakes, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The squad consists of rescuers, cynology teams, and doctors of the Center for Disaster Medicine.

The emergency response forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are armed with 150 types of emergency rescue tools and equipment, and more than 160 types of medicines.

The rescue team will commence work at Gaziantep, which is the city that suffered from the quakes the most.

Consequently, the overall number of Kazakh rescue workers operating in Türkiye will reach 100.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep, with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.