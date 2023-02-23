Kazakhstan continues work on fiber-optic co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Kazakhstan continues the work on laying a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, which will link Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, said, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

The statement was made during the meeting between Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan.

The matter of creating stable 5G connectivity was also discussed during the meeting. Kazakhtelecom plans to construct around 7,000 towers providing 5G connectivity around the country. The company aims to commission 486 towers in 2023 in Shymkent, Astana, and Almaty.

President Tokayev revealed that the implementation of communications projects is a critical element of economic and social growth.

The project on laying the FOCL is being carried out in cooperation with AzerTelecom, as a part of a “Digital Silk Way” project, which envisages the formation of a digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, the leading telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, have signed an "Agreement on the terms of cooperation" within the framework of the project on laying a FOCL in January 2023.