Kazakhstan, UK seek to boost bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, Baroness Nicholson, arrived in Kazakhstan with a four-day visit to boost bilateral trade and economic ties between the UK and Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the British Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Baroness Nicholson will focus on two major areas - education, and agriculture, during her visit.

“Since my last visit in 2019, we have seen British business activity in Kazakhstan grow to new heights, supporting investment, training, and jobs for the local economy. In particular I’m excited to see the UK contribution to the agriculture and education sectors here – 2 areas where British expertise and technology is truly world-leading,” the trade envoy said.

She will visit several agricultural enterprises in the North-Kazakhstan region, known for its agricultural production. She will travel to KazBeef Farm and meet with the Kazakhstan Republican Angus Chamber to discuss cooperation between the UK and Kazakh farmers.

Baroness Nicholson will also hold several meetings with business representatives in Almaty with the goal to explore additional opportunities for economic cooperation between the UK and Kazakhstan.

In terms of trade relations, Kazakhstan and the UK enjoyed a fruitful year in 2022. Trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.8 billion, which is an increase of 58.7 percent compared to $1.2 billion recorded in 2021.