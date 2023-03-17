Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 17 March 2023 08:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company reveals 2022 financial summary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The net profit of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company "KazMunayGas" (KMG) amounted to 1.31 trillion Kazakh tenge ($2.85 billion) in 2022, Trend reports, citing KMG.

This is an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the results recorded in 2021.

Revenue generated by the KMG amounted to 8.68 trillion Kazakh tenge ($18.84 billion) in 2022, which is an increase of 34.5 percent compared to 6.45 trillion Kazakh tenge ($15.16 billion) revenue obtained in 2021.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) increased by 25.9 percent to 2.53 trillion Kazakh tenge ($5.5 billion), compared to 2.01 trillion Kazakh tenge ($4.73 billion) a year prior.

KazMunayGas also revealed that operating costs increased by 58.4 percent to 1.14 trillion Kazakh tenge ($2.47 billion), mainly due to the increase in employee remuneration.

Transportation and selling expenses were 205 billion Kazakh tenge ($445 million), up 11.9 percent in year-over-year terms

KazMunayGas is the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan. It was formed by the decree of the President of Kazakhstan dated 20 February 2002 through the merger of Kazakhoil CJSC and Oil&Gas Transportation CJSC.

