IAEA launches mission to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP).

The IAEA mission consists of three specialists, who will carry out fieldwork and gather the necessary data to make recommendations on the improvement of nuclear energy security, management, and the organization of work on the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

Local specialists will also provide assistance to the IAEA mission.

The INIR missions help countries assess the state of their national nuclear infrastructure and identify further development needs for a nuclear power plant project. The mission will cease its operation on 31 March.

Earlier, it was revealed that Kazakhstan is working on the construction of a nuclear power plant. The government has already enlisted the services of foreign partners, including French company Électricité de France (EDF). As a part of the agreement, EDF will supply an EPR-1200 reactor.