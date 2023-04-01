Kazakh low-cost airline resumes flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. FlyArystan, a Kazakh low-cost flight operator, resumed flights from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing FlyArystan.

The price of one-way ticket is set at 20,493 Kazakh tenge ($45). The price includes a random seat and the right to carry one piece of luggage.

The flights take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The 2-hour-long flights are carried out on Airbus aircrafts.

The tickets can be purchased via the company website and mobile application.

FlyArystan offers a diverse network of flights for its customers, which includes several popular destinations, such as Türkiye, Georgia, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, among others.

Recently, the company revealed that direct flights between Astana and Baku, Azerbaijan will be launched starting on 2 June 2023. The flights will be carried out by Airbus A320 each Monday and Friday.