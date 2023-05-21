Kazakhstan plans to expand production capacity of Shymkent Oil Refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Kazakhstan plans to increase the production capacity of Shymkent Oil Refinery from 6 million tons to 12 million tons per year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Central Asia-China Summit in Xi'an, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

He noted that there are significant reserves for cooperation in the energy sector, in particular in the oil and gas sector.

"Due to the increase in the consumption of petroleum products, it is also planned to increase the production capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery from 6 to 12 million tons per year. The priority direction for Kazakhstan is also the development of gas processing capacities and the gas transportation system," the president added.

Moreover, he also said that as part of increasing Kazakh oil exports, the country plans to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline. The issues of increasing the capacity of the existing Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines are also on the agenda.

"In this regard, the construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent main gas pipeline, as well as the construction of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year are of great importance to us. We hope for the further support of our Chinese friends in promoting these significant projects on a regional scale," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.