Kazakhstan, US engage in negotiations on launching direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Kazakhstan and the US are negotiating the launch of direct flights, Timur Tlegenov, Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said during the 1st Kazakhstan Aviation Talks forum, Trend reports.

"On Monday, we had a video conference meeting with the Embassy to discuss the establishment of air connections. The US has set forth stringent and high requirements for flights," he said.

According to the deputy chairman, currently, joint work with the country's aviation administration in this direction is underway. It is expected to launch these flights by 2025.

It was previously reported that Kazakhstan signed an agreement with the US at the end of 2020, allowing Kazakh airlines to have a flexible flight system.

Additionally, Tlegenov mentioned that the possibility of resuming direct flights to Japan's Tokyo is being considered. The decision will be made after evaluating passenger traffic.

The initiation of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the US would significantly enhance travel and business opportunities between the two countries, fostering closer ties and facilitating easier movement of passengers and goods.