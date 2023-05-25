Kazakhstan ready to become center for dev't of Eurasian industrial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Kazakhstan, taking into account its geography and capabilities, is ready to act as a center for the development of Eurasian industrial cooperation, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, Trend reports.

The president noted that joint ventures for the production of electric vehicles, mainline locomotives, wagons, agricultural and passenger vehicles, construction materials and chemical products can be part of this cooperation.

"We are also ready to implement joint projects on the development of ferrous and non-ferrous metal deposits with further processing and production of finished products," Tokayev said.

In addition, Tokayev said that together with other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, significant joint projects in the field of infrastructure have already been successfully implemented.

According to him, industrial cooperation is also actively developing and a common market for services is being formed, and the share of national currencies in settlements between countries is increasing.