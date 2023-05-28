Kazakhstan attracts investors for agro-industrial sector development - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Kazakhstan is set to attract investors to the country's agro-industrial sector, said Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev speaking at the Senate, Trend reports.

As an example, the minister noted that the Israeli company Metzerplas intends to launch a drip irrigation pipe manufacturing plant in the Almaty region this autumn, using its own funds.

Additionally, the minister disclosed a joint project with a Chinese company, VODAR. During his recent working visit to the People's Republic of China, a memorandum and a roadmap for the development and implementation of a rainmaking machine production project were signed.

"The plan includes the establishment of an assembly workshop for rainmaking machines by the end of 2023. Moreover, the company aims to install rainmaking machines in the Zhetysu, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions as demonstration sites for farmers," Karashukeyev said.

In further developments, the Turkish company AFKO plans to open a rainmaking machine factory in the Atyrau region later this year, as mentioned by the minister.

The introduction of these rainmaking machine factories and the collaboration with international companies highlight Kazakhstan's commitment to advancing its agro-industrial sector. The implementation of advanced irrigation technologies is expected to enhance agricultural productivity and contribute to the country's overall economic growth.