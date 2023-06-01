Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Spain reaches $2.5B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain reached $2.5 billion in 2022 which is 42 percent more than in 2021, Kanat Sharlapayev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Spain Business Council said at the 7th meeting of the council, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking representatives from both countries: about 150 participants from Kazakhstan and 35 companies from Spain.

"We are consistently expanding our trade and investment relations with Spain. We will conduct a series of negotiations, including discussions on water treatment facilities, cooperation in the agricultural sector, water resource management, and machinery," said Sharlapayev.

He emphasized that the EU is one of Kazakhstan's major economic partners, with Spain being a key player in this collaboration. Shiana Mendes, Chairperson of the Kazakhstan-Spain Intergovernmental Commission from the Spanish side, expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to the further development of joint projects and improvement of economic ties, which are already robust.

"We have already achieved pre-pandemic results, and our governments are assisting us in developing economic connections, environmental transitions, transportation, and gender equality. We are addressing climate change and promoting equality for less affluent people. In 2023, we witnessed a 5 percent growth, which is a significant economic indicator within the international context. Spanish companies are committed to continuing fruitful cooperation," said Shiana Mendes.

The event serves as a key platform for strengthening and expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain.