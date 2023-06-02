Kazakhstan unites global community at Astana International Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Astana International Forum, set to take place on 8-9 June, has been announced by the Kazakh government as a significant conference that aims to bring together the international community to address pressing global challenges.

Under the esteemed patronage of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the high-level event will revolve around the central theme of "Tackling challenges through dialogue: towards cooperation, development & progress".

The forum intends to provide a platform for distinguished delegates from governments, international organizations, business sectors, and academia to engage in constructive dialogue and explore strategies to confront current global issues. Topics of focus will include climate change, food scarcity, and energy security challenges.

With an impressive gathering of over 1,000 participants and esteemed guests from various corners of the world, including notable figures such as Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and many others, the forum aims to foster international collaboration and establish new global partnerships.

Over the course of two days, the forum will encourage all attendees to contribute their insights in addressing challenges across four key dimensions: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, as well as economy and finance. These pillars serve as the foundation for the comprehensive program, which features more than 40 panel sessions, armchair discussions, and additional side events.

The Astana International Forum represents a significant opportunity for the global community to come together, exchange ideas, and explore innovative approaches to overcome the pressing challenges facing our world today.