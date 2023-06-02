Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan developing TITR in close cooperation - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. We are developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in close cooperation with our Azerbaijani partners, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Central Asia-EU summit held in Kyrgyzstan today.

"For example, since the beginning of this year, pumping of Kazakh oil along the Aktau-Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route with a volume of 1.5 million tons per year has been launched," he said.

President Tokayev added that, in the medium term, Kazakhstan plans to expand oil exports in the direction of Aktau – Batumi, as well as increase the volume of pumping through the pipelines of the Trans-Caspian route.

"We also agreed to link the Trans-Caspian Route to the Chinese "One Belt, One Way" initiative. I would like to note that about 1.7 million tons of cargo were transported through this transport artery, which is a double increase year-on-year," the president added.

KazMunayGas JSC and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil from the Tengiz field per year in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In April 2023, the volume of Kazakh oil transported from the port of Aktau to the Baku Port increased by 60.5 tons, or 75 percent, month-on-month - to 312,600 tons.