Astana International Forum kicks off (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. The Astana International Forum has kicked off at the Congress Center, Trend reports.

With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's esteemed patronage, a high-level event is set to take place, revolving around the central theme of "Tackling challenges through dialogue: towards cooperation, development & progress".

The forum aims to provide a platform for distinguished delegates from governments, international organizations, business sectors, and academia to engage in constructive dialogue and explore strategies to confront current global issues. Key topics of focus will include climate change, food scarcity, and energy security challenges.

This prestigious gathering will bring together over 1,000 participants and esteemed guests from various corners of the world. Notable figures in attendance will include Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and many others. The forum aims to foster international collaboration and establish new global partnerships.

Over the course of two days, the forum will encourage all attendees to contribute their insights in addressing challenges across four key dimensions: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, as well as economy and finance. These pillars form the foundation of a comprehensive program, featuring more than 40 panel sessions, armchair discussions, and additional side events.

The Astana International Forum represents a significant opportunity for the global community to come together, exchange ideas, and explore innovative approaches to overcome the pressing challenges facing our world today. Under the guiding principle of dialogue and cooperation, this event strives to pave the way for a better future.