Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign 8 contracts worth $55 mln, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed 8 contracts worth $55 million, Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, said at a meeting with Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

Zhumangarin noted that these contracts have been signed during a business mission of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan. He proposed continuing this practice and proposed to host a business delegation from Azerbaijan as well.

The minister also mentioned that Kazakhstan can offer Azerbaijan around 110 new types of goods worth approximately $300 million to further enhance trade and economic relations.

He emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in establishing fruit and vegetable supplies from Azerbaijan, particularly to the western region of the country.

Zhumangarin further highlighted that the trade turnover between the two countries has increased by $50 million, reaching $183 million in the first four months of the current year.