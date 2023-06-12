Kazakh delegation in Hungary to experience local rural development within FAO project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A delegation from Kazakhstan recently visited Hungary as part of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) project, "Investment Support for Small-Scale Farms to Develop Value-Added Food Chains in Kazakhstan," Trend reports.

The delegation aimed to study Hungary's experience in rural territory development and participated in the Third Regional Seminar on Integrated Community Development.

During the visit, meetings were held with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Committee on Agricultural Issues of the Hungarian National Assembly. Kazakh experts were acquainted with the tools for fostering entrepreneurship in rural areas, improving cooperative processes, enhancing access to government services, and developing industrial and social infrastructure in rural areas.

As part of the trip, the Kazakh delegation embarked on field visits to regions in Hungary to learn about the country's strategies for rural district development and rural tourism.

They also visited several production farms and participated in a seminar focusing on the role of local food systems and youth in the development of rural districts and communities.

Furthermore, the Kazakh delegation took part in the Third Regional Seminar on Integrated Community Development at the national and local levels, organized by the FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia in collaboration with the FAO Liaison and Partnership Office in Kazakhstan.

The seminar served as a platform for discussing and presenting FAO's key research findings on best practices in comprehensive community development and territorial approaches in Europe and Central Asia. It also facilitated the exchange of practical experiences, lessons learned, and various approaches to rural development, including the EU's "LEADER" approach for non-EU countries.