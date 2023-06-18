Kazakh bank hostage-taker faces 7 to 12 years in prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A man who held people hostage in a branch of Kaspi Bank in Astana faces a prison sentence of 7 to 12 years, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov, Trend reports.

"This fact is registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigation under Part 2 of Article 261 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "hostage-taking", which provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with or without confiscation of property," Marat Akhmetzhanov noted.