Kazakhstan's Pavlodar Oil Refinery temporarily suspends operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Kazakhstan's Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery has announced a temporary suspension of operations due to the planned overhaul, Trend reports.

The work schedule was approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and provides for the temporary suspension of operation of the Pavlodar Oil Refinery in the period from June 20 to July 19, 2023.

During the planned capital repairs of the enterprise, the primary tasks involve conducting technical inspections, repairs, and assessments of the industrial safety of various process equipment such as pipelines, furnaces, and steam pipelines. According to the requirements outlined in the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Civil Protection" and industry regulations, it is necessary to completely suspend the operation of the plant's technological facilities while performing these aforementioned tasks.

During the plant shutdown period, there are sufficient reserves of gasoline and diesel fuel available, with respective quantities of 37,000 tons and 47,000 tons. This supply will enable the smooth distribution of products throughout the entire duration of the enterprise's repairs.