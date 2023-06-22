Kazakhstan sees decrease in cargo transportation by rail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Kazakhstan's railways transported a total of 168.8 million tons of freight from January through May 2023, reflecting a 3-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, freight turnover, on the other hand, reached 136.9 billion ton-kilometers, indicating a notable 6-percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, passenger transportation in Kazakhstan's rail sector showcased a positive trend. The number of passengers carried during the reporting period reached 7.8 million, experiencing a growth of 9.3 percent compared to the same period last year. The passenger turnover stood at 6.2 billion passenger kilometers, demonstrating a promising 5.9 percent increase over the same period last year.

Overall, a total of 391.7 million tons of cargo were transported by all modes of transport in Kazakhstan from January through May 2023, marking an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year.