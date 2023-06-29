Russia resumes regular flights to Kazakhstan's Astana from Ufa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan continues to expand air connectivity with Russia's regions, Trend reports.

Thus, as the Civil Aviation Committee of the country reported, as part of the efforts to expand the geographical scope of flights and increase the number of international routes, regular flights between Kazakhstan's Astana and the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Ufa, will be resumed.

Starting from July 25, 2023, Russia's Red Wings airline will operate regular passenger flights on the Astana-Ufa route twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays by Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet-95 aircraft.

The resumption of air transportation will contribute to further development of trade, economic, business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Committee announced that starting from June 28, 2023, Russia's Azimuth airline will resume regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Sochi route.