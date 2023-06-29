Kazakhstan, Luxembourg discuss simplification of visa regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, held discussions on simplification of the visa regime between the two countries in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the significant potential for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties and expressed their commitment to creating favorable conditions for better interaction of citizens from both nations.

Nurtleu highlighted the existing visa waiver for Luxembourg citizens, allowing them to enter Kazakhstan without the need for a tourist or business visa. Stressing the importance of fairness, he requested Asselborn's support in official consultations to facilitate the liberalization of the visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

Furthermore, Nurtleu expressed his gratitude to Asselborn for his support in enhancing political dialogue, trade, economic cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian collaboration between their countries.

Both ministers reaffirmed their readiness to collaborate closely, with the aim of elevating bilateral relations to new heights.