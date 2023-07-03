Kazakhstan's passport ranks strongest among Central Asian countries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. In a recent global passport index ranking compiled by Arton Capital, Kazakhstan has emerged as the leading country among Central Asian nations, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan has secured the 53rd position out of 97 in the global passport index ranking, which assesses the visa-free travel opportunities for citizens of different countries.

According to the ranking, Kazakhstan has visa-free travel agreements with 39 countries. Furthermore, Kazakh citizens have the opportunity to obtain visas on arrival in 52 more countries. However, 107 countries still require visas for entry. Kazakhstan shares its spot with Nauru, a small island country in the Pacific Ocean.

Looking at other Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan secured the 67th position, Uzbekistan the 73rd, Tajikistan the 72nd, and Turkmenistan the 79th spot in the ranking.

At the top of the list is the UAE, which has established visa-free arrangements with an impressive 125 countries. UAE citizens only need to apply for visas when traveling to 18 countries.

The rating is closed by Afghanistan, whose citizens can travel without a visa to only five countries worldwide.