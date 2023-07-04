SCO chairmanship passed on to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has now been passed on to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the New Delhi Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

The member states of the SCO highly praised the outcomes of the Republic of India's chairmanship during the years 2022-2023, which have contributed to further strengthening the organization and promoting multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The chairmanship of the SCO for the upcoming period is being transferred to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO will take place in 2024 in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the declaration highlights.

Meanwhile, today the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also participated in the summit and addressed the heads of state of other SCO members.