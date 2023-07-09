Kazakhstan listed in top 10 developing economies by int'l investment in renewable energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 9. Kazakhstan ranked 5th in the top 10 developing economies by international investment in renewable energy projects from 2015 to 2022, Trend reports.

As reflected in the investment report of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Kazakhstan's foreign investments in renewable energy projects amounted to $53.6 billion with a 31 percent share in total project value.

The first place in this rating is taken by Brazil with $114.8 billion, while the last place in the top 10 is occupied by Morocco with $29.7 billion.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan became a leader in attracting investments in the post-Soviet space. As noted by UNCTAD, the inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) to Kazakhstan amounted to a record $6.1 billion over the past 5 years, which is the highest indicator among the post-Soviet countries.

There is also a 6 percent increase in net FDI to 32 landlocked developing countries, among which Kazakhstan is also the leader ($6.1 billion). Kazakhstan is followed by Ethiopia ($3.7 billion), Uzbekistan ($2.5 billion) and Mongolia ($2.5 billion).

Overall, the inflow of net FDI to Central Asia increased by 39 percent and amounted to $10 billion, of which 61 percent fell in Kazakhstan.