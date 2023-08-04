Share of investments in Kazakhstan's processing industry increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The share of the processing industry in the overall structure of foreign direct investment inflows in Kazakhstan is increasing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Almas Aidarov, said Trend reports.

During the press conference, Aidarov mentioned that the share of the processing industry in investment inflows reached around 20 percent in 2022. Additionally, he highlighted that the wholesale and retail trade sectors attracted approximately $5 billion in investments, while the transport and warehousing sectors secured around $1 billion.

Furthermore, he noted that the mining and metallurgical sectors, which dominated the investment landscape with around 70-75 percent in previous years, accounted for approximately 50 percent of the total in 2022.

Aidarov also revealed that the top countries contributing to the gross inflow of foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan in 2022 included the Netherlands, the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Earlier, the deputy minister mentioned that Kazakhstan observed a record-high volume of $28 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2022, making it a leading investment destination in the Central Asian region.