Kazakhstan eyes to attract Chinese investors for agricultural development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 12. Kazakhstan considers the possibility to attract Chinese investors for the development of agriculture in the country, the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said on Facebook, Trend reports.

Zhumangarin announced his planned visit to Shenzhen, Jinan, Beijing, and Urumqi to study the neighboring country's experience.

According to him, the primary goal of this visit is to attract investors for agricultural development of Kazakhstan.

The official emphasized China's valuable expertise in water conservation technologies, which could be highly beneficial for Kazakhstan in terms of more efficient water resource utilization in agriculture.

The minister also noted that Kazakhstan has sufficient water but lacks sufficient efforts for its preservation.

He also shared his plans to discuss various matters with the head of the Union of Agrarian Scientists of Kazakhstan. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, a roadmap project has already been developed for the efficient use of water in agriculture for the period 2023-2026.

The document encompasses numerous projects, such as creating reservoirs for collecting and storing meltwater, reconstructing and modernizing interstate channels in Kazakhstan, improving the system for accounting water from neighboring countries, implementing state support measures, diversifying cultivation areas, adopting modern water accounting systems and water-saving technologies, as well as other measures.

Since 2005, the gross inflow of Chinese investments in Kazakhstan has reached $23.2 billion, making China the fourth largest investor in the Kazakh economy after the Netherlands, the US, and Switzerland.