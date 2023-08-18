Kazakhstan announces privatization of Qazaq Air

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air has launched the process of selling the state block of shares, as announced by the press service of the airline, Trend reports.

The notification states that JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna would arrange an auction for the sale of shares of JSC Qazaq Air in the range of 49% to 100 percent. These shares have a 10 billion tenge (about $22 million) starting value.

To promote competition in the civil aviation business, the Kazakh government declared in March 2023 that it intended to sell all of the shares in Qazaq Air and Air Astana.

At the moment, the full shareholding of Qazaq Air, founded in 2015, is owned by JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna. The airline's fleet consists of five De Havilland Dash-8-Q400NG aircraft and is based at Nur-Sultan Airport (Astana).