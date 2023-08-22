Kazakhstan, Vietnam aim to enhance flight connectivity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 22. Kazakhstan and Vietnam aim to expand the flight routes between the countries, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of a memorandum of understanding signed by the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, and the co-founder and CEO of SOVICO Group, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of VietJet Air, Nguyen Thanh Hung, during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam.

According to the pact, the parties would also work to boost flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam under the "open skies" policy and improve their respective air freight transportation.

It was stressed during the signing that VietJet Air is interested in working with Kazakh airlines, including the signing of interline and codeshare agreements, in order to give VietJet Air passengers more opportunities.

The agreements signed under the framework of the memorandum, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, would support the growth of economic, investment, and tourism cooperation between the two nations.