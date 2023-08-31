Kazakhstan approves regulations for organization of IAEA inspections

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 31. Kazakhstan has approved regulations for the organization of the inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the press service of the Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Republic of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to these regulations, when appointing IAEA inspectors, the authorized body informs the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan in written form about the surname, qualifications, citizenship, position and other necessary information regarding each representative of the IAEA proposed for inspection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In addition, during the inspection process, the authorized body and the organization where the inspection is carried out provide the necessary assistance for carrying out this inspection.

The IAEA undertakes to inform the authorized body about the results of the inspection after the completion of the inspection.