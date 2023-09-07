Kazakhstan considers necessary to open direct flights with Albania

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 7. Kazakhstan considers it necessary to open direct flights with Albania, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

"Speaking about the existing opportunities in the field of tourism, transport, energy and other areas, it is necessary to consider the possibility of opening direct flights between our capitals. I want to say again that Kazakhstan is very interested in the development of our cooperation, and we will do our best to achieve practical results," he said.

The parties also discussed key issues of the Kazakh-Albanian partnership, paying special attention to strengthening trade, economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

Albanian President Bajram Begaj is on an official visit to Kazakhstan.