Maersk develops novel method for enhancing communication with Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. The US, Far East, and particularly the Mediterranean and Europe will be smoothly connected with desirable Central Asian markets thanks to a new transportation method being introduced by the Danish shipping and logistics corporation Maersk, Trend reports.

In particular, the company's innovative integrated intermodal ship and rail transport solution intends to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation for goods going to the expanding consumer markets in Central Asia.

according to the company Although this new customized solution is primarily aimed at Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, it will serve as the foundation for additional logistical services in surrounding nations like Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"Besides our existing rail connection through China, there has been a rising demand among our customers in the Western hemisphere for a logistics solution in this corridor that is seamlessly connected to a global network at the European end. We are happy to serve this demand with our new dedicated offering now and help our customers reliably import and export their products to and from the Central Asian markets," Sedef Ayhan, Managing Director East Mediterranean Area of Maersk, said.

The Georgian Poti port is the main connecting gateway to Maersk’s global ocean network. From this port, cargo is seamlessly transported via rail to Baku, Azerbaijan. Subsequently, the journey continues from Baku across the Caspian Sea to Aktau. Finally, the cargo is delivered from there to its ultimate destinations in Central Asia, such as Almaty, Astana, and Tashkent, via an efficient train network.

To ensure seamless and reliable logistics, Maersk has established last-mile connections in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan through a dedicated trucking pool. This approach enables efficient and secure delivery to the final destination, minimizing delays and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The transportation solution is strengthened further by a committed control tower crew in charge of supervising and monitoring the entire operational procedure. This group makes sure that the handling of cargo is organized and well-coordinated, provides real-time updates, and takes care of any potential problems that might develop along the way.

Maersk already provides a thorough rail and ocean-rail network to connect these markets to Central Asian countries through China from South-Eastern and Eastern Asian nations.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.