Lithuania can share know-how in renewable energy with Kazakhstan - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Lithuania can share experience in the field of renewable energy with Kazakhstan, in connection with which negotiations are underway, Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan, told Trend.

"Energy cooperation between Lithuania and Kazakhstan has not been developed deeper, mostly because of the geographical situation. Lithuanian companies do not participate in Kazakhstan's energy projects. However, Lithuania welcomes and supports EU-Kazakhstan cooperation in the field of energy, notably the increase of Kazakh exports to European countries," he said.

As the ambassador noted, Lithuania is known for its achievements in renewable energy.

"The country's government has set ambitious targets to reduce environmental pollution. Lithuanian business has already gained recognition for the production of renewable energy components. There are ongoing talks with Kazakh counterparts about transferring experience in this field, but it is still at an early stage," he said.

Speaking about participation in renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, the ambassador added that Lithuania currently does not participate in such projects in the country.

By the end of 2022, there will be 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs: 958 MW; 44 SPPs: 1148 MW; 37 HPPs: 280 MW; and 3 BioPPs: 1.77 MW).

At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm: 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant: 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station: 934 million kWh), or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.

Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW and a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).

In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be commissioned.