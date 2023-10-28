Kazakhstan rolls new update on victims from Kostenko mine explosion incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The number of dead in the explosion at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan has risen to 25, the company that owns the mine, ArcelorMittal Temirtau said, Trend reports.

"At the moment it has been confirmed that 25 of our employees have died and another 21 are missing. A total of 206 people were safely evacuated to the surface," the company said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the scene. He expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of the miners, and also instructed to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Search and rescue work continues at the site of the accident.

In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created. Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.

According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion occurred.

Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National Mourning.