Kazakhstan urges for unified rules to fuel Turkic states trade turnover even more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Trade turnover between the countries of the Organization of Turkic States can be increased by 1.5 times, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"It is important to ensure synchronized development of Turkic states. We consider it appropriate to systematize the standards and terminology of our states. In this regard, I urge you to consider the model bill as soon as possible and approve it. This initiative opens the way to the free export of our goods to the common market. Unified standards will ensure annual GDP growth of about 1 percent," he said.

According to him, the gross domestic product of Turkic countries is now equal to almost $1.4 trillion.

"Trade turnover between the members of the organization exceeded $22 billion this year. This figure can be increased by 1.5 times if common requirements are approved. In addition, I consider it expedient to establish the Reference Center of the Organization of Turkic States. This center will make it possible to ensure mutual recognition of the results of product testing, as well as to conduct new research in the field of chemical and food industry," Tokayev added.

