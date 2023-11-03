Kazakhstan supports initiative to grant ECO observer status in Organization of Turkic States - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan supports the initiative to grant the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"In addition, we propose to establish cooperation with the Islamic organization on food security," he stressed.

According to him, it is necessary to continue measures to optimize the activities of the organization.

"In this regard, I urge solving the issue of appointing our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States as soon as possible. We also welcome the proposal to increase the number of secretariat staff. The cooperation of Turkic States in the electoral field should be strengthened. The possibility of establishing an advisory council of central electoral bodies should be considered. Recently, there has been an increased interest in our organization on the part of international and regional structures," he said.

Tokayev also mentioned that it is crucial to strengthen cooperation in education and science on the basis of scientific partnership.

"In this regard, I propose to open branches of the world's best universities in our countries. It is necessary to hold joint scientific events and share experience. The work related to the opening of language departments should be resumed. The development of artificial intelligence, digital and aerospace industries requires special attention," he added.

