Russia to build thermal power plants in three cities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Russia will build three coal-fired thermal power plants in Kazakhstan on a turnkey basis, said Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Trend reports.

The corresponding memorandum was signed today between the Ministries of Energy of Kazakhstan and Russia.

As he noted, thermal power plants will be built in Semey, Kokshetau and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

"The feasibility study of the Kokshetau TPP is already ready. Next year, implementation of the Kokshetau TPP will already begin," he said.

The Deputy PM pointed out that a feasibility study will be developed for the construction of thermal power plants in Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Today, the energy ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia Almassadam Satkaliyev and Nikolay Shulginov signed a memorandum of cooperation on projects for the construction of three thermal power plants in Kazakhstan.

By 2027 it is planned to build a thermal power plant with a capacity of 240 MW in Kokshetau. It is also planned to build a thermal power plant in Semey with a capacity of 360 MW. In Ust-Kamenogorsk, the construction of a thermal power plant is planned until 2035, its capacity is still unknown.