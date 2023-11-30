KazTransOil discloses volume of revenue, net profit for 9M2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) has published the company’s financial results from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

According to the financial results, the company's consolidated revenue for the above period amounted to 209.4 billion tenge (about $455 million).

Thus, this figure exceeds the same period in 2022 by 16.6 percent.

In addition, the consolidated net profit of KazTransOil for the 9 months of 2023 amounted to 33.2 billion tenge, which is 32.3 percent higher than the result of the same period in 2022.

Over 32 million tons of oil were transported through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC from January through September 2023.

This figure exceeds the same period in 2022 by 2.414 million tons.