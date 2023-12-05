Entry of Convention on Caspian Sea's legal status hangs as key challenge - Kazakh FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The main task remains the entry into force of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, said Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral countries in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The main task remains the implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, also known as the Aktau Convention. As you know, ratifying the Aktau Convention requires a five-party agreement on the methodology for establishing direct and baseline lines," Nurtleu explained.

Kazakhstan feels that at this point, the high-level working group should concentrate on harmonizing this document while taking into account the interests of all parties.

"We urge both sides to be constructive and work together to find a balanced solution," Nurtleu concluded.

