CSTO Permanent Council runs Kazakhstan-chaired meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. The first meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Permanent Council in 2024 has been held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's government.

Taking into consideration Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the organization from January 1st of this year, the country's permanent representative to the CSTO, Marat Syzdykov, was elected chairman of the Permanent Council in accordance with the rotation concept.

The meeting considered a number of documents, including a draft Action Plan for the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council's November (2023) session, as well as the implementation of priority areas of the organization's activities under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel