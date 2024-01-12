Qazaq Air to resume flights from Astana to Novosibirsk

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will resume flights from Astana (Kazakhstan) to Novosibirsk (Russia) from January 15, Trend reports.

The flights will be carried out on a new generation Canadian-made De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

The flight frequency will be 2 times a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Astana Airport said the resumption of air traffic between Kazakhstan and Russia will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, tourism, cultural and business cooperation between the two countries.

Qazaq Air is an interregional airline created by the National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna JSC to improve the safety and accessibility of interregional air traffic in Kazakhstan and the border areas of neighboring countries.