Kazakhstan's president stresses fortifying ties among Turkic nations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. Relations among Turkic countries in cultural, spiritual, historical, political, and economic spheres need to be fortified, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the remark during a meeting with the Kazakh statesman, diplomat, and member of the Council of Elders of the Turkic States Organization Ikram Adyrbekov.

The head of state called for special attention to opening branches of universities, conducting joint scientific research, promoting common values, and implementing collaborative projects in priority sectors of the economy, such as finance, artificial intelligence, IT, and the aerospace industry.

The meeting participants also discussed the implementation of the key directions of the "TURKTIME!" program, which Kazakhstan presented as the chair at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in November of last year.

Adyrbekov briefed on necessary measures for the development of Turkestan as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world and a city that has played a special role in the history of all Turkic nations.

