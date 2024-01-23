Kazakhstan counts post-quake medical aid-needed people near Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 23. A total of 67 residents of Almaty sought medical assistance following the earthquake on the China-Kyrgyzstan border, the city's administration said, Trend reports.

According to the administration, 12 children have been afflicted, including infants aged six and seven months. Three adults and five children have been hospitalized, while the rest have been referred for outpatient care.

"Three adult victims are in the emergency medical care hospital. One of them is in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery, and his condition is assessed as serious, while the other two are in the traumatology and orthopedics departments, with their condition assessed as moderate," the administration added.

On the night of January 23, a seven-magnitude earthquake occurred on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter of the tremors was located on the countries' borders.

Almaty felt tremors of up to four magnitudes, with several city residents injured following the earthquake.

