President Tokayev encourages Qatari investment in Kazakh market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan invites Qatari companies to invest in the Kazakh market and explore new business opportunities, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable in Doha, Trend reports.

The Kazakh leader expressed hope that many of those present at the event will contribute to the successful development of economic relations between the two countries. The government for its part is ready to provide tax and customs preferences, project co-financing, partial guarantees, and export support mechanisms.

"We have also recently established an Investment Council under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister. It will facilitate the implementation of investment projects through prompt decision-making and comprehensive government support. We invite Qatari companies to invest in the Kazakh market and explore new business opportunities," Tokayev noted.

Tokayev proposed to intensify the efforts of the Kazakh-Qatar High-Level Joint Commission and the Business Council to elevate the partnership to a new level. Kazakhstan expects that the recently ratified Agreement on Encouragement and Mutual Protection of Investments will strengthen investment cooperation between the countries.

"Today, during my meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, I proposed as a first step to increase the volume of bilateral trade to half a billion dollars. We can offer the Qatari market high-quality goods, including machinery, iron, steel, agricultural products, and much more. Kazakhstan also offers access to the Eurasian Economic Union market with a total GDP of $2.6 trillion. We also share a common border with China, which provides good opportunities for trade with it within the framework of the 'One Belt, One Road' project," Tokayev added.

