Kazakhstan's Almaty large warehouse burning: operational headquarters created (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A fire broke out in a large warehouse in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Trend reports, referring to the city's Department of Emergency Situations (DES).

According to the information at the moment the work on extinguishing the fire continues. More than 100 firefighters and about 30 units of equipment have arrived at the site.

The territory of the fire may cover about 3,000 square meters.

The Department of Emergency Situations noted that an operational headquarters was created in connection with the fire in the city.

The information says that fire extinguishing is complicated by the presence of explosive objects (gas cylinders) at the scene of the fire.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel