Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan approves agreement with Türkiye to accelerate cargo transit via Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan Materials 21 February 2024 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan approves agreement with Türkiye to accelerate cargo transit via Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakhstan's Parliament has approved the intergovernmental agreement with Türkiye for international combined transportation of goods, the aim of which is to enhance the transit-transport potential and foster trade and economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

To note, the document was signed on May 10, 2022, in Ankara, Türkiye.

The agreement seeks to boost cargo flow along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, Caspian Sea ports, and the Western Europe-Western China international transit corridor. This, in turn, is intended to elevate the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Ratification of the agreement will reduce the time of cargo passage to 5 days. In 2022, the passage of this route took 13-15 days.

Instead of two waybills for combined transportation by rail and sea, a single digital document will be introduced, which can be issued through an automated digital platform.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more