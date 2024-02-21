Kazakhstan approves agreement with Türkiye to accelerate cargo transit via Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakhstan's Parliament has approved the intergovernmental agreement with Türkiye for international combined transportation of goods, the aim of which is to enhance the transit-transport potential and foster trade and economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

To note, the document was signed on May 10, 2022, in Ankara, Türkiye.

The agreement seeks to boost cargo flow along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, Caspian Sea ports, and the Western Europe-Western China international transit corridor. This, in turn, is intended to elevate the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Ratification of the agreement will reduce the time of cargo passage to 5 days. In 2022, the passage of this route took 13-15 days.

Instead of two waybills for combined transportation by rail and sea, a single digital document will be introduced, which can be issued through an automated digital platform.

